Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $157,620,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

RACE stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.16. 169,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $283.20 and a twelve month high of $442.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

