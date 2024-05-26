FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 29,762 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.