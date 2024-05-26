FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

