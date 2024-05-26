Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 17th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.77 on Friday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

