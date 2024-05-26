Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on June 17th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.77 on Friday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.
About Extendicare
