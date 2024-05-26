Evercore ISI Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,250.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,792.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,009.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,829.02. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

