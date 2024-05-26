ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.33

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $5.58. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 52,377 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,171,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.