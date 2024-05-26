Ergo Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $92.88 million and $508,803.46 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,805.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.00704394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00122042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00047032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00208099 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00092218 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,447,858 coins and its circulating supply is 75,447,777 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

