Ergo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $604,064.17 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 6% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $91.25 million and approximately $604,064.17 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,232.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.18 or 0.00712353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00122731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00045708 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00203979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00092311 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,433,278 coins and its circulating supply is 75,433,953 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

