Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells C$401,886.42 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

