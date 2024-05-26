EOS One Day Volume Reaches $83.87 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $951.91 million and approximately $83.87 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001435 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000882 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002435 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001199 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001191 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,126,980,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,995,518 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
