EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 92,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,771 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,149 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

EOG traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. 3,730,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

