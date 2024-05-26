Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Energizer by 70.9% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 385,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

