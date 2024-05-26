Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $903.68 million, a PE ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

