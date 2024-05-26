Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 174,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 590,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth approximately $58,433,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $27,622,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528,384 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

