Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. Endava has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 194.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

