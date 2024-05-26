Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,969 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,914. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

