Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

EGO stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

