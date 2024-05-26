Efforce Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $16,429.52 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

