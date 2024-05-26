Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,296,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $117.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,203. The firm has a market cap of $862.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $121.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

