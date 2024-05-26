Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.