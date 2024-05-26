Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

PSEC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,061,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,878. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prospect Capital

About Prospect Capital

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.