Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,320 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,911,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,269,000 after buying an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,022.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,872.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,811. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

