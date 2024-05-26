Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Read Our Latest Report on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $181.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Dycom Industries by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.