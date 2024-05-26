DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 35,091 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,091 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises approximately 1.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $95,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 152,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $132.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

