DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, hitting $166.36. 54,868,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,877,128. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.