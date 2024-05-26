DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day moving average is $238.95. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

