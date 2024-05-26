DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. 10,385,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.