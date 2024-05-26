DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $6,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.