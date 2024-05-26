DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 138 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $251.58. The stock had a trading volume of 689,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,956. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.17 and a twelve month high of $254.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

