DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises approximately 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Globant worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 155.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.49. 442,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day moving average is $211.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $251.50.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

