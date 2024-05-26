Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Dover worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $184.18. 761,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,550. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $187.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

