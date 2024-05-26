Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $26,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Donaldson by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.6 %

DCI opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.