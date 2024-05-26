Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.77 and traded as low as C$2.74. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 331,808 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC cut Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$456.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.77.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 54.93%. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.84 million. Analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1900883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

