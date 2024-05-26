Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.54. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,940,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $2,177,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after buying an additional 543,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,980,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 249,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

