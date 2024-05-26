Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after buying an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 367,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,146. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.13.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

