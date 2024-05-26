DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $124.00 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $124.00 million and $0.76 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00121940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

