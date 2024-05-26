Degen (DEGEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $290.73 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Degen has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Degen has a total market cap of $290.73 million and approximately $27.57 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.02292622 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $27,190,178.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

