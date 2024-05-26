DeepOnion Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00091144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

