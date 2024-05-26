Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $333.62 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Decred has a total market cap of $333.62 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $20.74 or 0.00030183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00093551 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012159 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,082,607 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

