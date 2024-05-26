Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 29.500-30.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 30.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $873.78 and a 200 day moving average of $795.18. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,036.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

