Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.50-30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $873.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $864.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $999.44.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

