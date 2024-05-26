Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.71

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.49. Danske Bank A/S shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 8,716 shares trading hands.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 41.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.