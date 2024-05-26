Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.30.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $0.94 target price (down previously from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 4.5 %

DNMR opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $78.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 324.79% and a negative return on equity of 49.97%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 100.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

