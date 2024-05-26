D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 1.6% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,659. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.