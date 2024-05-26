Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.47.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,848 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

