CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $4.89 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00043195 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

