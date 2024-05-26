Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
