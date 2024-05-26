crvUSD (CRVUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $140.38 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. crvUSD has a market cap of $140.38 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99728807 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $30,211,117.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

