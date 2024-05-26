Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,664 shares of company stock worth $13,965,618. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,088,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,909 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

