Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,846 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,366,772 shares of company stock worth $633,713,096. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.35. 5,203,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,306,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

